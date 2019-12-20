A video of job seekers scaling through the wall, jumping in through the window to access halls where the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) held a recruitment test in Kano is trending on social media.





The NDLEA had invited applicants nationwide for the aptitude test which took place on Thursday.





It is not clear yet what made the applicants resort to jumping through the wall at different venues.





It was, however, rowdy across the country. Hundreds of applicants were stranded in Abuja, Kano and other parts of the country.

In 2014, a similar exercise conducted by the Nigeria Immigration Service had led to a stampede, where about 16 job seekers were confirmed dead, with many injured.





See video and pictures of the recent incidents below: