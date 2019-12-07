 VIDEO: How US senator tackled FG over Sowore’s detention | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: How US senator tackled FG over Sowore’s detention

Bob Menendez, a US senator, on Friday criticised the federal government over the rearrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement.

Sowore, who had been in detention since August 3 was released after 124 days but less than 24 hours after he regained freedom, the Department of State Police (DSS) stormed a federal high court, Abuja, to rearrest him.


This had sparked a nationwide outrage. Alongside, Sowore’s wife, Menendez address the media on the development.

