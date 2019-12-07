Bob Menendez, a US senator, on Friday criticised the federal government over the rearrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement.





Sowore, who had been in detention since August 3 was released after 124 days but less than 24 hours after he regained freedom, the Department of State Police (DSS) stormed a federal high court, Abuja, to rearrest him.

This had sparked a nationwide outrage. Alongside, Sowore’s wife, Menendez address the media on the development.





Watch the video below: