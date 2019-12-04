Rochas Okorocha, the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District in the red chamber raised an alarm over the high level of illiteracy in the northern part of the country.





The former Imo State Governor who expressed fear of having lawmakers from the North who cannot address the senate chamber in English. He asked for an intervention in the educational sector in the region.





Okorocha also stated that illiteracy in the northern region has a direct impact on other parts of the country.



