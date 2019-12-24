Tacha celebrated her 24th birthday on Monday, December 23, 2019, and she got a surprise Mercedes Benz car gift on her special day.





The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, where she shared videos from the surprise gift presentation.





Tacha could not hide her joy as she was presented the car in the presence of her friends who attended her private birthday dinner.





Among those who attended her birthday dinner were Bobrisky, Maureen Esisi, and former Big Brother Naija housemates, Esther, Enkay, Ike, Sir Dee, Avala



