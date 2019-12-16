Nigerian popular singer, Tiwa Savage on Sunday fell on stage while performing at an event in Lagos State.





In a video gone viral, Tiwa Savage was performing in one of her recent events when a female fan ran towards her and pulled her to the floor from behind.





However, in an apparent response to the incident, her Bodyguard rushed on and rescued her from the fan as she continued her show.





The Singer’s relationship with Wizkid had last month sparked diverse reactions when she shared a kiss with the ‘Joro’ crooner in Paris France.





There had been report making the rounds of both singers being in a romantic relationship but they are yet to confirm it.





See Video below