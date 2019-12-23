 VIDEO: Davido sets Twitter abuzz for refusing to ‘rock’ hot American celeb, Megan | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Popular singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido has got Nigerians talking after video of his performance with American rapper, Megan hit the internet.

Davido had mounted the stage alongside American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was in Nigeria for a concert.

During the performance, Megan was twerking and the Nigerian singer almost joined her but suddenly stopped and smiled.

Davido seems to have won the hearts of his fans on social media by this act that many describe as “unexpected”.


