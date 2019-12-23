



What Davido did was very unprofessional as an artiste, he's suppose to dance with that girl not ignore her like that.



pic.twitter.com/Py6m1CngUI I see a lot of people praising Davido for this video & how faithful he's to Chioma for not rocking the girl on stage. Really?What Davido did was very unprofessional as an artiste, he's suppose to dance with that girl not ignore her like that. December 23, 2019





EVERYWHERE SCATTER



DAVIDO SEES MEGAN'S HUMONGOUS BIG ASSSS



DEVIL : GO GET THAT!!!



DAVIDO APPROACHES MEGAN



CHIOMA'S VOICE FROM NOWHERE : IF YOU TRY IT!!!



DAVIDO BACKS OFF



A KING I STAN 😂😂😂😂😂🙌 DAVIDO COMES ON STAGE TO JOIN MEGANEVERYWHERE SCATTERDAVIDO SEES MEGAN'S HUMONGOUS BIG ASSSSDEVIL : GO GET THAT!!!DAVIDO APPROACHES MEGANCHIOMA'S VOICE FROM NOWHERE : IF YOU TRY IT!!!DAVIDO BACKS OFFA KING I STAN 😂😂😂😂😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/lWKPkSzXHi December 23, 2019

Popular singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido has got Nigerians talking after video of his performance with American rapper, Megan hit the internet.Davido had mounted the stage alongside American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was in Nigeria for a concert.During the performance, Megan was twerking and the Nigerian singer almost joined her but suddenly stopped and smiled.Davido seems to have won the hearts of his fans on social media by this act that many describe as “unexpected”.See reactions below: