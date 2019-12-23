Popular singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido has got Nigerians talking after video of his performance with American rapper, Megan hit the internet.
Davido had mounted the stage alongside American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was in Nigeria for a concert.
During the performance, Megan was twerking and the Nigerian singer almost joined her but suddenly stopped and smiled.
Davido seems to have won the hearts of his fans on social media by this act that many describe as “unexpected”.
See reactions below:
I see a lot of people praising Davido for this video & how faithful he's to Chioma for not rocking the girl on stage. Really?— SIRFRESH SEMI🌿💨 (@Sirfreshsemi) December 23, 2019
What Davido did was very unprofessional as an artiste, he's suppose to dance with that girl not ignore her like that.
pic.twitter.com/Py6m1CngUI
DAVIDO COMES ON STAGE TO JOIN MEGAN— Vinnie (@vinz6199) December 23, 2019
EVERYWHERE SCATTER
DAVIDO SEES MEGAN'S HUMONGOUS BIG ASSSS
DEVIL : GO GET THAT!!!
DAVIDO APPROACHES MEGAN
CHIOMA'S VOICE FROM NOWHERE : IF YOU TRY IT!!!
DAVIDO BACKS OFF
A KING I STAN 😂😂😂😂😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/lWKPkSzXHi
Y’all Davido respected himself with Megan 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/5S8POLBNU1— Chocolatö (@Justzeebah) December 23, 2019
