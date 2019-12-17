It is no longer news that outspoken actress, Angela Okorie was involved in an armed robbery where she claimed to have been shot 10 times.Since her revelation, Okorie has been bashed in some quarters by Nigerians who felt she fabricated the incident.The light skinned actress took to her Instagram page on Monday night (17th of December), releasing a video where she was captured being treated by nurses after the incident had occurred.Hear her: “Jokes apart. Let’s face Reality. If anybody who sees this and still feel it’s makeup, You need Jesus in your life. Pls, my brothers and sisters, we serve a living God. I am planning a very big thanksgiving to show how grateful I am. No man can take this glory. Anybody that says it’s made up, we wish them all this kind of makeup in Jesus name,” she said.The likes of Tim Godfrey, Eucharia Anunobi, Iyabo Ojo and others have wished her quick recovery.