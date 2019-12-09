



The Chief of Civil Affairs in the Nigerian Army, Major-General Usman Mohammed, has said that the use of phones when approaching a military checkpoint is wrong.





According to him, it is security loop for anyone to approach a checkpoint and at the same time, make use of his or her phone.





“It is a security measure for when you are approaching a checkpoint, you don’t make phone calls because the tendency is that if you are making a phone call, you might be communicating with some bad guys or you may use that particular device to set up some certain devices.





It is a general convention; it is not peculiar to Nigeria, it is everywhere. People who have travelled abroad know that you don’t make phone calls when approaching a checkpoint” he said