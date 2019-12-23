The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) believes that the US government was rightly justified to have included Nigeria on a special watchlist for having “engaged in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom”.CAN in a statement by Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant (Media &Communications) to its President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, said it is an open secret that Nigerian Christians are having a raw deal under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.“We are not happy that our country is being listed among the nations where religious intolerance is one of their hallmarks but it gladdens our hearts that, at least, the global community is not unaware of the fact that Nigerian Christians are becoming endangered species in their Fatherland,” the statement read.The watch list contains countries such as Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.CAN’s reaction came on the heels of another statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, condemning the US action.The government statement rejected the US designation of the country as a nation that engages in or tolerates severe violations of religious freedom, saying the iniquitous tag stems from an orchestrated narrative that has long been discredited.