Nigerian-born Kemi Badenoch has been re-elected as a Member of the UK parliament.Badenoch, who contested the election on the platform of the Conservatives was appointed the Minister for Children and Families in July by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.She expressed her gratitude to her constituents, who voted for her and also promised to serve those who didn't vote for her for the next five years."Badenoch via her verified Twitter handle said, "I'm grateful to the nearly 40,000 people who put their trust in me yesterday. Being your MP is a privilege. I'm proud not just to have won your vote, but to have increased the majority to 27,500! However you voted, I'll be working hard for you over the next 5 years!"She represents the Saffron Walden constituency in the parliament.