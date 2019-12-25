



The United Kingdom government has commended the release of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore.





The UK reacted through its Acting High Commissioner in Nigeria, Gill Atkinson.





“Welcome reports that @YeleSowore and Sambo Dasuki released”, the UK in Nigeria Twitter handle tweeted.





“Hope they get to spend Christmas with loved ones.





“@UKinNigeria commends @MalamiSan and Nigerian government for ensuring rule of law upheld – fundamental for democracy to thrive”.





The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, ordered their release on Tuesday.





Malami advised them to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land.





A statement he signed said: “My office has chosen to comply with the court orders while considering the pursuit of its rights of appeal and/or review of the order relating to the bail as granted or varied by the courts.





“In line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal) and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the Defendants and effect their release.





“I wish to reiterate again the utmost regard of my office for the entire judicial structure of Nigeria.





“This administration remains unrelenting in deepening the rule of law and the administration of justice in general.”