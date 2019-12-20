Theophilus Danjuma, former Defense Minister, has disclosed that Nigerians won’t sleep if he reveals what is happening in the country.





Danjuma made the remark while lamenting that leaders from the South West were afraid of speaking out against the Federal Government.





Speaking at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State, on Thursday, Danjuma warned that Nigeria was “in a big hole.”





He said: “In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.





“If you want details, I will give it to you privately.





“We are in a big hole as a nation. And people who put us in this hole have continued today. So, we’ve to wake up. Only we can save ourselves.





“The fifth columnists’ activities going on among your people are not helping matters. May Almighty God continue to bless this country, but only we can save ourselves from ourselves.”





Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, who had spoken at the event berated the National Assembly over the re-introduction of the anti-hate speech bill by the Senate.





Adeyemi had warned that politicians who were afraid of criticism had no business in government.





The monarch challenged lawyers and other professionals not to allow the bill to sail through, saying e tdeath penalty should not be the punishment for abuse.





Recall that anti-hate speech bill, which seeks to regulate and punish people who make unguarded statements was recently re-introduced by Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.