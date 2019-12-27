/ / TRENDING VIDEOS: Man ‘shot dead by police’ at Wizkid’s Starboy Fest

Video clips of a man lying helplessly after allegedly being shot dead by a policeman at Starboy Fest, an event organised by Wizkid, award-winning singer, have surfaced and gone viral online.





It was gathered that the incident occured on Thursday night outside the premises of the Eko Atlantic Energy City along Ahmadu Bello Way, Victorial Island — where the concert took place.





One of the videos showed people moving in different directions and a body lying on the ground, surrounded by a small crowd of people.





A minor squabble was said to have ensued between fans and security operatives attached to the event at the entrance of the venue.

Another footage showed security operatives firing teargas at a number of fans with many scampering for safety.

Some fans also took to Twitter to air their displeasure over the incident.





WHAT MY EYES SAW AT #StarboyFestLagos YESTERNITE WASNT WHAT I EXPEXTED, TWAS A LITTLE FUN BUT WIZKID SEEMED STRESSED, THE SPEAKERS & MIC WAS GOING OFF CONTINUOUSLY AND A MAN WAS SHOT ( I SUPPOSE DEAD) OUTSIDE EKO ENERGY CITY, MULTIPLE GUNSHOTS THAT HAD ME SCARED FOR MY LIFE. 💔💔 December 27, 2019

“They are treating us badly at the gate @wizkidayo, please look into it,” another user wrote.

