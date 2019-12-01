



Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi west senatorial rerun election, lost his seat at the senate to Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The APC candidate got 88,373 votes to defeat Dino Melaye who secured 62,133 votes.





In the build-up to the 2019 general election, the former senator said God spoke to him about the defeat of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari in the election.





A video now in circulation shows when Melaye made the ”prophetic declaration”.

“APC will lose power in 2019. I am saying this as the oracle of the most high God,” he said.





“I heard a call, Dino, and I said ‘Yes. Second time again, Dino; I said, yes. The third time I said ‘Lord speak for thy servant heareth’. I assure you President Muhammadu Buhari is entitled to failure.”



