Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has paid a surprise visit to the home of a little girl — after a video of her missing out on shaking hands with him at a public event went viral.





The little schoolgirl, identified as Aisha Al Mazrouei, was among those selected to welcome Mohammad bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabi, to the president’s palace in Abu Dhabi.





In the less than two-minute footage shared on social media by Abdullah bin Zayed, the country’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Al Nahyan, clad in his white regalia, was moving in company of his entourage to shake hands with the girls.







But on getting to Aisha, he had his gaze focused on somewhere else, thereby unknowingly passing her without shaking her outstretched hand. The development had left the little girl seemingly disappointed, as she can be seen wearing a distraught look.

To correct this mistake, the prince paid the girl a surprise visit in her home.





In a series of post shared on social media, the crown prince was seen kissing Aisha’s forehead, shaking hands and posing in several pictures with her family members.





He also took to his social media page to share scenes from his visit to Aisha’s home.





“Today I visited the child Aisha Mohammed Mushait Al Mazrouei and I was happy to greet her and meet her family(sic),” he was quoted to have written in Arabic.

زرت اليوم الطفلة عائشة محمد مشيط المزروعي وسعدت بالسلام عليها ولقاء أهلها. pic.twitter.com/XY3N3nU6Dd December 2, 2019

The gesture has since drawn commendations from several quarters with many lauding the crown prince’s humility.