Liverpool have confirmed they will sign winger Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg when the transfer window opens on 1 January.
The Japan international, who is thought to have a release clause of £7.25m, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal until summer 2024.
Minamino, 24, has scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in 22 appearances for the Austrian side this season.
“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player,” he said.
Minamino finalised personal terms and passed a medical on Merseyside on Wednesday.
