 Transfer: Liverpool confirm Takumi Minamino signing | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Transfer: Liverpool confirm Takumi Minamino signing

12:19 PM 0
A+ A-

Liverpool have confirmed they will sign winger Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg when the transfer window opens on 1 January.

The Japan international, who is thought to have a release clause of £7.25m, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal until summer 2024.

Minamino, 24, has scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in 22 appearances for the Austrian side this season.

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player,” he said.


Minamino finalised personal terms and passed a medical on Merseyside on Wednesday.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top