Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, is being linked with a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window.The UK Telegraph reports that Frank Lampard has a transfer budget of £150million to spend in the winter market and is eyeing offensive players.Chukwueze is believed to be on the list of wingers being targeted by Lampard.Others are Borrussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey.Chukwueze, who has a release clause of €63million, was close to moving to the Premier League in 2017 to play for Arsenal before he joined Villarreal.He has scored 11 career goals in 54 appearances for Villarreal’s first team and has provided five assists.