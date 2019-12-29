/ / Top 10 Sports Betting Websites In Nigeria

Over the last decade, online sports betting has grown tremendously with hundreds of several sports betting brands spread all across the country and easily accessible to over 200 million Nigerians.
Online sports betting in Nigeria is regulated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, and all Nigerians above the age of 18 years are all eligible under law to participate in betting and football predictions
According to the Lagos Business School, Nigerians spend an average of $5 million on sports bets daily (About ₦1.8 Billion Naira everyday) making it a huge contributor to the Nigerian economy.
NigerianEye highlights a list of betting companies in Nigeria, and here is our top 10
1. Bet9ja
Ranked as the number one betting website in Nigeria according to Alexa, Bet9ja remains one of the biggest sports betting company in Nigeria. Bet9ja is the registered trademark of KC Gaming Networks Limited, Nigeria, which has sportsbook and gaming licenses issued by the State to operate sports betting services.
Bet9ja has also sponsored several events in Nigeria, notable among them was the last Big Brother Naija show that was watched by Billions of viewers all around the world.
2. Sportybet
Sportybet is arguably one of the fastest rising sports betting website in Nigeria, they offer one of the
fastest payout to customers, and also offer mouth-watering odds.
This has made Sportybet very popular in the country since they joined the Nigerian betting space.
3. Nairabet
Nairabet is one of the oldest players and pioneers of the Nigerian betting industry, and they still hold a very respectable third position in our top ten list.
Owned by the out-spoken Nigerian federal lawmaker, Hon Akin Alabi, Nairabet is specifically designed to inform about expert predictions on sports competitions around the world and to offer the best daily betting tips from them.
Recently, Nairabet has launched a new betting platform. The main reason for this change is to give its customers more services, higher speed, flexibility, and a better user-friendly interface.
4. 1xbet9ja
1xbet9ja, also known as 1xbet or 1x-bet was very popular in Europe before moving into Nigeria recently, and they are another fast paying betting website in Nigeria for online customers who want to place their bets using their laptop or cell phones. Less than 24 hours is needed to withdraw your money from your 1xbet9ja account to your bank account.
5. BetKing
Betking is one of the fastest growing betting websites in Nigeria as they offer attractive sports and virtual betting online and in retail shops. BetKing offers coverage for all the major sporting events and leagues across Europe and the world.
6. Merrybet
Merrybet is one of the most reliable betting sites in Nigeria with high odds. This company is licensed and authorized to take bets and pay winnings based on sports. The purpose of the company is to provide customers with expert, functional and reliable sport betting services.
Merrybet offers their clients to be involved in with a rare opportunity to win based on the passion for different kind of sports, such as football, basketball, tennis, handball, car racing, baseball, rugby, cycling, etc.
7. AccessBET
AccessBET is a premium sports betting website for players from Nigeria and beyond. Accessbet.com is a free website has only one restriction to be older the age of 18 years, so you can safely register on it and play.
The site offers all traditional sports betting including dog and horse races along with 3D virtual matches.
8. Betway
Betway is one of the best sports betting companies operating in so many Countries, for online customers who want to play with their laptop or mobile phones.
It only takes a few hours to withdraw your money from your betting account to your bank account. 100% bonus on first deposit plus bonus on accumulated bets. You can also place bets on a match or games that have already started or still in-play.
9. BetPawa
BetPawa is one of legal betting sites in Nigeria offering the latest predictions in sports matches and competitions. It offers to place bets on a wide variety of sports with outstanding customer service in the industry of betting.
The clients can enjoy fast deposit methods, quick payouts, various bet types, and the biggest odds.
10. BetBonanza
This is one of the fastest paying betting companies in Nigeria. If you know you are brave and have the mind, then place that bet. It only takes a few hours to withdraw your money from your betting account to your bank account.
They also offer very attractive odds.
