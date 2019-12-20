 Tonto Dikeh & Bobrisky celebrate 4 years together | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Movie star and humanitarian Tonto Dikeh and her best friend Bobrisky are celebrating their friendship of 4 years today.

Friendship is vital to humanity, being able to have someone to share with, talk to and support an individual is such a good space to be in.

Whether male or female, it is important to have good friends around to be one’s supporting system.

Tonto shared a video of Bob dancing and penned the most heart touching note ever:

4years of an amazing friendship with you..
I lack words but Bob you are truly the best person I have ever met, you love, you Care, you motivate me to be more and do more..
I can’t thank God enough for giving me a soul as sweet as yours..
This is our journey, the world doesn’t need to understand it.
I wish you happiness, Love, A good family in d future, I wish you more money than I have even seen, More endorsement than I have gotten, More success than I could ever aim for.
I know I love you cause I pray for you more than I pray for me..
HAPPY 4years of the best Love my CRAZY FRIEND @bobrisky222
#BOBI TOH RISKY #BESTIE #THIS IS WHAT LOYALTY LOOKS LIKE

 Bobrisky inturn replied saying; @tontolet I never regretted knowing you at all.... you are a blessing to me. All my family fell in love with you, especially my grandma that hardly use internet. She said I should hold you tight. I promise to be loyal to u till death. You are just an amazing soul. 4yrs of friendship and still counting







