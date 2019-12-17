



National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu has said leaders of the country must handover a strong and vibrant nation to young Nigerians.





Tinubu said young Nigerians are the destiny of the nation, adding that the youths will be better equipped if their education is entrenched on innovation and new technology.





The APC National Leader said this while receiving an honorary degree of Human Letters given to him by Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State.





He said: “Education is the light of a nation, the lamp that helps us see where we are, and the path we must take to realise our greatness. To educate a generation is to secure that path and that greatness.





“Indeed, all of us must continue to do all within our capacities, individually and collectively, so that we can direct the ship of state with a steady helm and hand over a vibrant and strengthened nation to these young leaders assembled before us.





“Our young people deserve the best of what we can give them. Founded in 2005, this university is dedicated to that excellent and correct purpose.





“We must all board the train of progress; otherwise, it will pass us by. Our universities must embrace innovation and new technology so as to equip our talented youth with the skills for progress in the 21st Century.





“This way, we break the fetters of underdevelopment and expand the boundaries of economic, intellectual and moral growth.





“And finally, to you young people, you have much to learn. Some of the learning will be in the classroom of this university. Some will be in the classroom of life. Never stop learning.





“Yet, you also have much to offer. Do not be afraid to dare to be great. You are the destiny and true greatness of this nation. Never forget it.”