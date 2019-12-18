



Three Nigerian pilgrims from Delta state reportedly absconded during pilgrimage in Israel.





According to Channels TV, Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of the state, described the incident as embarrassing, saying he was informed through a text message.





The governor, who said he had not confirmed the incident, promised to carry out an investigation.





“From next year, we do not want to have the incidences of people absconding in Israel. It is something that is becoming worrisome. I just got a text. I have not been able to confirm but I want to investigate that three persons absconded,” he was quoted to have said.

“We are going to dig it up in its roots to find out who recommended the pilgrims. It is very embarrassing, I do not expect that from Delta state.”





He added that henceforth the process of selection and screening of Christian pilgrims from Delta would be thorough to ensure trust and responsibility.





Pilgrims from different parts of the world visit Jerusalem, regarded as Holy land, every year.







