No fewer than three persons were injured in a gas explosion that occurred at Four Point by Sheraton Hotel, Oniru Victoria Island, Lagos State on Wednesday.The explosion also affected part of the hotel building and damaged several cars.The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said a gas cylinder used by welders working in the yard of the hotel premises caused the incident.LASEMA in a statement said, “On getting to the scene of the incident, a gas cylinder was said to have exploded within the vicinity of the hotel.“Further investigations revealed that the gas cylinder used by welders working in the yard of the hotel premises exploded due to a leakage of one of the gas cylinder hose.“A total of three people sustained severe injuries as a result of the blast and two has been rushed to Lagos Island General hospital for intensive care by LASEMA Ambulance Unit, while one was rushed to a nearby private hospital.“Several cars and hotel room windows were shattered as a result of items flying objects due to the blast.“The situation is under control as a combined effort of the LASEMA Response Unit and Nigeria Police. Members of Staff of the hotel are also on ground to ensure a swift recovery. Recovery operation ongoing.”