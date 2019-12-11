



A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and social commentator, Femi Fani-Kayode, has warned that there may not be a country called Nigeria by 2023.





The former Minister of Aviation was reacting to an earlier warning issued to the South West by Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, that the North may not handover to them in 2023 if the alleged humiliation of Northerners continues in Yoruba land.





AYCF was angry over alleged humiliation of northerners in Lagos by task force, claiming that northerners who are in the Southwest State to earn their living were being attacked and humiliated.





Fani-Kayode Kayode, in a tweet on Tuesday night, wondered why the Arewa youths would take the place God.





He tweeted, “Don’t expect us to hand over to you in 2023′ – Arewa Youths to SW.





“Who are you? Are you God? Do you own the power? Were you born to rule? Are southerners your slaves?





“You came from Futa Jalon in 1804 and met us here. Stop your f*ckery or there may not be a Nigeria left in 2023!”