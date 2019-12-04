Reality TV star, TBoss has finally apologized to her late father who passed on in September 2019.The light skinned entertainer took to Instagram in the late hours of Tuesday to pen a tribute to her late father Engineer Vincent Idowu.TBoss admitted not being in good terms with her father before death came knocking, said if she could turn back the hands of time, she would have always been there for her father.According to her: “I honestly don’t think people really understand the concept of Death.“It is Final. Forever. And forever is a really long Loong Looooonnng time. I wish things were different, I wish I could turn back the hands of time to be there with you, be there for you like I’ve always been, to hold your hand through it all, to tell you how much I loved you, to forgive you, to forgive myself. I’m so sorry.“I know you’re in a better place and have finally found the purest form of peace, peace that you never knew here on earth but Toksy misses you so much Tata. I miss you so much.“I know that eventually, gradually the pain would fade away.But for now, the tears keep me company, I remember all the good and all the not so good, I smile remembering the many pleasant times.But most especially I have Learnt- I Learnt that life is fleeting and the idea is to make and leave as many positive memories as possible.RIP Tata…”