The Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Abel Peter Diah has resigned his appointment.





According to TVC, Diah said he made the decision due to personal reasons.





He, however, promised to give details, today, Monday.





Diah’s resignation is coming after Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State on Friday described reports of a purported impeachment of principal officers of the Taraba State House of Assembly, including the Speaker, Abel Peter Diah as false and malicious.

Governor Darius Ishaku made his position known in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan Abu and made available to newsmen.





He said, “The article made spurious claims to the effect that Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku was the sponsor of that so-called impeachment plot and that he had committed N200 million Naira public funds to it.





“Nothing can be more untrue. It is yet another wicked and malicious attempt to cause confusion and conflict in the relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government in the state on the one hand and governor Ishaku and Peter Diah, his political godson, on the other.”