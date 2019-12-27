



There seems to be trouble in paradise as social media speculations suggest that Big Brother Naija Star Tacha is no longer being managed by Tee Billz.





This news was made known by instagram blogger, @gist247online who suggested that Tacha has parted ways with Billz Vision management which is owned by Tiwa Savage ex-husband, Tunji Balogun popularly known as TeeBillz





Tacha’s instagram page suggested that the news was true as Tee Billz management contact which was on her bio is noticeably absent.





Tacha replaced her management’s contact with a personal email address of hers.





Tee Billz has also taken down all posts relating to Tacha on his instagram page.





This may not come as a shock to many Nigerians who already had reservations concerning Tacha’s management from the beginning.





TBillz and Tiwa Savage’s online fallout is still fresh in the memory of Nigerians who feared that Tacha may suffer the same fate in the hands of Billz vision.





A Nigerian blogger once gave a detailed analysis on why Tacha made a big mistake signing on to Tee Billz management.





She expressed her thoughts on Tacha and Tee billz whose partnership she stated, was going to end badly.





According to her, Tee billz was not the right one to manage the BBNaija star as he would try to build her brand as an artiste, something which she isn’t.