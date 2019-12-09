



Instagram big boy and suspected internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha has finally regained his freedom after meeting bail conditions.





Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos recently granted him N100m bail after being arrested and subsequently taken to court over alleged N33billion fraud and money laundering.





The popular Dubai-based Nigerian, was arrested on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 by the EFCC, while he was attempting to board a flight from Abuja to Dubai and remanded in the commission’s custody following a court order.

In the commencement of trial Mompha also pleaded not guilty to a 14-count charge bordering on fraud offences.





He was subsequently granted N100million bail which he has successfully fulfilled.



