



The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the election of Nasir El-Rufai as Governor of Kaduna State.Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna State had in November dismissed an appeal by Isah Mohammed Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, challenging the verdict of the election petitions tribunal which affirmed El-Rufai’s victory at the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.The court had ruled that El-Rufai was duly re-elected as Governor of Kaduna State.Recall that the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, lost at the tribunal and headed to the Supreme Court.