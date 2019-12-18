Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna State had in November dismissed an appeal by Isah Mohammed Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, challenging the verdict of the election petitions tribunal which affirmed El-Rufai’s victory at the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.
The court had ruled that El-Rufai was duly re-elected as Governor of Kaduna State.
Recall that the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, lost at the tribunal and headed to the Supreme Court.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.