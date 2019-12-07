Several security sources on Friday said eighteen civilians have been kidnapped by the terror group Boko Haram in raids in Cameroon’s Far North region.Sources said the terrorists stormed several localities of the region, looted foodstuffs, and abducted 18 men and women.According to local authorities, the Cameroon army is conducting a rescue mission to secure the safe release of the hostages.The Army also said that on Thursday, Boko Haram killed 4 civilians in the Far North region.About 2,000 Cameroonians have been killed since Boko Haram since 2014, according to security reports.Also from Cameroon came the report that 122 Boko Haram fighters have surrendered, since January 2019 till now.Fai Yengo, national coordinator Cameroon’s National Committee on Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (NCDDR) said on Thursday that 130 separatists in the country’s troubled two English-speaking regions have also surrendered.Yengo made the revelation during a briefing with Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.He said the ex-fighters were at NCDDR centres to receive vocational training in agriculture, livestock, business and handicraft.The NCDDR was created by President Paul Biya last year “to avoid the use of extreme measures” and supervise and manage the disarmament and reintegration of ex-combatants of Boko Haram and armed separatists in the Anglophone regions