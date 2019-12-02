

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, has won the Ballon d’Or 2019.

Messi scooped the prize ahead of Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

This means the Argentine superstar is the first player to win the Ballon d’Or for the sixth time. Ronaldo remains on five.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah finished fifth, followed by PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, while Salah’s team-mate Alisson Becker was in seventh.

However, Alisson beat Manchester City rival Ederson to the Yachine Trophy for the best keeper.

City duo Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez finished in ninth and 10th place respectively, hot on the heels of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.



