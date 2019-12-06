Human rights lawyer, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, SAN, has condemned the rearrest of the convener #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare by operatives of the Department of State Services on Friday.The duo was rearrested inside the federal high court, Abuja, while the court was still sitting.On his official Facebook page, Adegboruwa shared a video of the moment a fracas broke out in court, as DSS operatives attempted to rearrest the activist.He said, “This is lawlessness at its peak, for operatives of DSS to storm a courtroom where there is a presiding judge to arrest Omoyele Sowore, right inside the courtroom.“It was reported that the presiding judge was chased away with guns and the whole courtroom is in pandemonium right now.“I don’t feel proud to be a lawyer right now at all, let alone being a citizen of a country of lawless officers of the law who are shaming the law. We must rise up and kick against this evil.”