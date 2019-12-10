The House of Representatives on Tuesday called for an investigation into the invasion of an Abuja Federal High Court by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.The lower legislative chamber directed its relevant committees to probe the alleged DSS invasion of the court.Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu raised the matter on the floor of the House during plenary.Elumelu stated that the occurrence was an abuse of the sanctity of the court.The lawmaker described DSS action as “one arm of government attempting to overpower another, which will spell doom for the country’s democracy.”Recall that last Friday, DSS operatives reportedly chased out lawyers from an Abuja Federal High Courtroom, attacked journalists before re-arresting Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow Movement.The DSS has since denied invading the courtroomThe spokesperson of DSS, Peter Afunanya, had insisted that the activist’s supporters had acted an “orchestrated drama” inside the court.Afunanya had claimed that none of its officers was involved in the incidents recorded in the courtroom.