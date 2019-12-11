



Family members of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the RevolutionNow Movement, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the Department of State Services, DSS, of plotting to kill the activist.





Sowore’s family raised the alarm while expressing deep concern over the activist’s state of health.





In a statement jointly signed by Deacon S.M Omoyeni, Olusegun Sowore and Robert Sowore, the family said: ”We are seriously worried when this assault happened openly inside the courtroom, a court which is the last hope of the masses.

“Who knows what they might have done to him now that he has been in their custody for months. Everybody can see now that President Muhammadu Buhari and the DSS wanted to kill our son”.





The family also called on Nigerians, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), National Assembly and International Communities to ensure the safety of their son.