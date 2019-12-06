Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has condemned the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the RevolutionNow Movement.DSS operatives had, on Friday, chased out lawyers from the courtroom and attacked journalists after which they re-arrested Sowore.Following the invasion of the courtroom, the trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu adjourned the matter till February 11, 12 and 13 for definite hearing.This is coming less than a day after Sowore was released by the DSS after an Abuja Federal High Court ordered for his release within 24 hours.Reacting on Twitter, Ezekwesilli wrote, “President @MBuhari, the whole world is watching the video of officials of the State Security Service which you directly supervise, brutally violate the constitutional rights of a citizen @YeleSowore inside a court and desecrated our Judiciary- an independent arm of government.“I urge my fellow citizens who are reasonable enough to know that today’s episode amounts to full aggression against the Judiciary by the Executive arm of @MBuhari and portends an extremely dangerous development. We must all stand to defend our hard-won Democracy. We must.