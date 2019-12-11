



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called for the immediate release of Convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.





Kanu who had earlier declared Sowore as the new face of the Yoruba kingdom, called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to immediately release Sowore.





The IPOB leader also clamored for immediately end to the ‘persecution of journalists reporting the truth’ in Nigeria





Kanu said this on his official Twitter page @MaziNnamdiKanu.





He wrote: “As the leader of the Indigenous People of #Biafra (IPOB), I’m calling on the Nigerian government to release Sowore immediately and to cease its persecution of journalists who report the truth.“





Recall that the IPOB leader on Monday declared that the reign of Bola Tinubu as Yoruba leader was over, while insisting that Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement has taken over as Yoruba leader.





The IPOB leader described Sowore as the “new face of Yoruba liberation”, stressing that the activist would be made the next face of Yoruba land anytime he steps out of prison.