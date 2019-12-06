South East Governors’ forum has debunked the allegations making the round that the governors and leaders of the zone are sabotaging the ongoing construction of the second Niger bridge by President Mohammadu.





The Chairman of the forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, who addressed journalists in Abakaliki through the commissioner of information and state orientation, Chief Uchenna Orji, said such allegations were not true.





He noted that the governors of the zone were committed to seeing the second Niger bridge completed and put in use.





Umahi said that the governors can’t sabotage the efforts of President Buhari, adding that the leaders of the zone were happy for the ongoing construction work and described media report to the contrary as falsehood.

According to him: “the Governor did not at any time mention that leaders of the zone are sabotaging ongoing construction of the second Niger bridge as reported.





“The issues between the federal ministry of Works and Housing and the Host communities, and the progress of work at the second Niger bridge have been sorted out generously.





“The pace of work has improved and for us it is a Major achievement in the socio-economic profile of the south east, for which we shall continue to be grateful to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed forces of the federal republic of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari.”