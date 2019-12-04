



Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi west senatorial election, has been sworn in as the senator representing the district in the upper legislative chamber.





The oath of office was administered on Adeyemi by Nelson Ayewoh, clerk of the senate, on Wednesday. This was overseen by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.





Adeyemi defeated Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the rerun poll of November 16.





He polled 88,373 votes to defeat Melaye who secured 62,133 votes.

In February, the Independent National Electoral Commission (EFCC) declared Melaye winner of the election, but Adeyemi challenged his victory at election petition tribunal.





The tribunal annulled the election and ordered a rerun — a decision the court of appeal upheld.



