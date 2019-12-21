



The Senate has appointed Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi West) as Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation.





Similarly, Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba (PDP-Sokoto South) was appointed Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs.





Adeyemi replaced Sen. Dino Melaye, who was head of the committee before the court upturned his election.





Melaye was defeated at the November 16 Kogi rerun election.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, made the announcement on Friday as the chamber adjourned sitting to Jan. 28, 2020 for the Christmas and New Year break.





The motion moved by the Senate Leader Yahaya Abdullahi during Friday’s plenary was seconded by Deputy Minority Leader, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha.





In his remark, Ahmad Lawan, thanked the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh and his team for the unflinching support.





“I want to thank the media generally for the wonderful job they have been doing and Nigerians for showing understanding.This legislature is yours.





“Whatever you want us to do and do better, give us the suggestion. If you think we erred somewhere and we need to be corrected, give us that benefit of suggesting corrections.





”I wish everyone Merry Christmas and a very prosperous new year; we can see the sign that the new year will be prosperous,” Lawan said.