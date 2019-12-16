



Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator has reacted to the reported sealing of The Sun Newspaper by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)





Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with heavily armed policemen on Saturday, stormed the corporate headquarters of The Sun Publishing Limited at 2, Coscharis Street, Kirikiri Industrial Layout, Apapa, Lagos.





In a statement made available on Monday, the management of Sun newspaper said the officials put up a notice for staff and the general public to keep off the premises.





The EFCC officials, who came in a white Toyota bus with registration number, ABUJA BWR-644GA, wrote on The Sun’s fence, “EFCC, keep off.”





They also advised staff to collect their personal belongings from the office as they will come back to seal the premises completely.





Sani, reacting appealed to EFCC and AGF to pardon Sun newspaper pending resolution of the case.





The former Kaduna lawmaker on his Twitter page wrote: “I wish to appeal to the EFCC and the AGF to let The Sun Newspaper Continue to shine until the resolution of the pending case and in view of the Paper as an employer.”