Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central senator, has criticised Nigerians rejoicing over the impeachment of United States President, Donald Trump.Donald Trump was formally impeached by the House of Representatives, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Wednesday.The vote followed weeks of testimony, related to his dealings with Ukraine. 230 to 197 votes in the Democratic-majority House saw to the impeachment of the US president.Trump will, however, remain in office until he is tried and convicted by the senate.Some Nigerians took to social media page rejoicing about the democrats’ move, urging Nigerian leaders to emulate them.But, Sani reacting on his Twitter page urged those celebrating Trump’s impeachment to also summon the courage to face their president.He wrote: “I have seen some of our African Brothers notorious for defending the excesses and evil of their leaders at home but are now revealing in the impeachment of President Trump.“Anyone can be a parliamentarian and do the routine job of sponsoring bills, motions and delivering the loaves or the crumbs of office to the constituents, but not every parliamentarian can stand up on the podium and tell the King is naked when the King is naked.”