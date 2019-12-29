/ / Senator involved in assault at sex toy shop receives ‘Beacon of Hope’ award





Elisha Abbo, the senator who assaulted a nursing mother at a sex toy shop in Abuja, has been honoured with “Beacon of Hope” award.





Abbo, who representing Adamawa north, received the award at the 4th edition of the Adamawa Celebrities and Achievers Awards (ACAA) which held in Yola, Adamawa state capital.





Abbo — Nigeria’s youngest senator — first came to limelight when he was captured in a video beating a female attendant at a sex shop in Abuja.





The incident was said to have occurred on May 11, a month before he was sworn in at the national assembly.

Although he later apologised over the incident, the senator pleaded not guilty in court after being charged with assault.





The senate had set up a committee to probe the incident but the committee’s report has been shrouded in secrecy after a tensed hearing.





The senator had also received an “Icon of Democracy’ by the Inter-community Awareness for Change and Development Initiative (IACDI)” not long after he beat up the woman.





Abbo risks a three-year jail sentence if convicted of assault.



