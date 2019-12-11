Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze, has opened up on the viral video of his alleged assault on his security guard in Lagos, on Monday.The actor was seen in a video on social media chasing his security guard identified as Isaiah Dauda on the streets of Chevyview Estate, Lekki.A Twitter user @CloakedAdonis had posted the video with a caption alleging that the actor assaulted his domestic staff for breaking the burglary of his house and also for using his car without his permission.“He said the boy removed the burglary proof and used his car without informing him or so,”@CloakedAdonis tweeted.Reacting to the allegation, Arinze said:“Isaiah has been working with me for over a year, I take him as a younger brother and I never treated him like a staff; but his excesses are too much.“He leaves his duty post at will without informing anyone in the house.“He left the gate open unguarded countless times. I have spoken, counselled, gotten angry many times, to no avail.“On Sunday, he left the house without informing me; he returned on Monday afternoon, saying he went for a party and forgot my gate key at his friend’s house.“At that point, I couldn’t bottle up my anger any longer, so, I slapped him, he told PunchSpeaking further, Arinze said, “It is sad that the man who filmed the incident couldn’t spare some time to ask what led to the public outrage”.“Everybody in the neighbourhood knows me as a peace-loving resident.”