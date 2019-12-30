/ / Rumours of enmity with Genevieve Nnaji is childish- Omotola

Lol... that's childish rumours now? Google you'll see us together ... we about making money now...#goodvibesonly https://t.co/M64x6r0ED4 — Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) December 30, 2019

Sensational actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has said rumours of enmity with Genevieve Nnaji is childish.The 41-year-old made this statement while responding to a fan on Twitter on Monday who requested to see photos of the duo hanging out to prove they were not ‘sworn enemies’.“@Realomosexy we wish to see a hangout photo of you and @GenevieveNnaji1. That will be so inspiring and darling after all these years of rumors that the two biggest female players in the industry are sworn enemies,” the fan said.Omotola replied: “Lol…that’s childish rumours now? Google you’ll see us together. We about making money now #goodvibesonly.”Recall that back in May Genevieve, Omotola, Uche Jombo, Rita Dominic, Ini Edo and Stephanie Linus reunited for the movie GirlsCot.In an interview with newsmen, Omotola was asked to talk about her relationship with Genevieve, she said:” This is 2019 for crying out loud. I just hope that the rumours and their mongers can catch up with the times”.