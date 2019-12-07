Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has named his preffered boxer between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr ahead of their rematch on Saturday.Ronaldo says he is a member of “team Anthony Joshua”.However, Ronaldo and Sylvester Stallone couldn’t agree when asked for their predictions on the Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua rematch.Stallone, on the other hand, is all for the unfavored fighter after portraying Rocky Balboa for over forty years.Giving their views via World Boxing News, Ronaldo said, “Good luck Joshua. I’m team AJ.”In contrast, Stallone stated, “Nothing against Anthony Joshua because I think he is excellent. I have to go with the underdog. That’s my life.”Other major stars, including Sugar Ray Leonard and Metta World Peace were asked their opinion on the ‘Clash on the Dunes’.Bernard Hopkins said, “Joshua needs to win impressively to prove that the first fight was a fluke. I can see him getting a unanimous decision but that would almost feel like a loss. He needs to be impressive. To me, this fight feels like Lennox Lewis vs. Hasim Rahman 2. Anthony Joshua needs to channel his Lennox Lewis with a big, impressive win.”Mario Goetze, current football superstar said, “I think Anthony Joshua is going to win the rematch. He probably prepared himself very well to fight Ruiz again to seek revenge. It is definitely going to be a great and exciting fight, I can’t wait.”Metta Peace said, “Hmm, it’s difficult. First time, I gave Ruiz a 20 percent chance to win and with that 20% he actually won. This time, it’s really tough.“I can’t pick because I love both boxers. Good luck to both Joshua and Ruiz.”