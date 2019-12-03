



Department of State Services (DSS) says it uncovered plots by some groups to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country.





Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the DSS in a statement on Tuesday, said the groups have planned to instigate protests, mass action and violence with a view to causing anarchy and destabilising the country.





He said: “These predetermined actions have been designed to take place simultaneously in the major cities across the geopolitical zones in the coming weeks. This is more so that the plotters are also targeting the yuletide seasons to accomplish their sinister motives.”





The DSS warned those involved in the plots to desist from them. It also asked parents to warn their children not to let themselves be used to foment trouble.

“Parents are advised to rein in their wards and enjoin them not to allow themselves to be used to foment trouble. Similarly, heads of academic and public institutions are to warn their students and employees respectively from engaging in any untoward activity against public order,” Afunanya said.





“The Service and other sister agencies are at alert and will ensure that peace and security are maintained in all parts of the country before, during and after the festive periods. Law abiding citizens are equally encouraged to go about their normal businesses without fear but report any suspected persons or breach of peace to the nearest security office to them.”