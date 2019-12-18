The House of Representatives is considering an amendment to the Constitution to allow the president of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives to be part of the National Security Council.The proposal is contained in a bill sponsored by Mr Olusegun Odebunmi, which was considered for second reading at the plenary on Wednesday.Members who spoke on the bill said National Assembly leaders’ membership of the NSC would allow legislative input in security matters, policies, and programmes.Details soon…