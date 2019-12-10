



The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate a Lagos hospital that rejected a stabbed victim who subsequently died.





The Green Chamber on Tuesday resolved to investigate R-Jolad Hospital that refused to provide immediate medical care to Moradeun Balogun, a victim of armed robbery attack who was stabbed.





The resolution was sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Wale Raji.





Raji in his motion gave an account of the circumstances that led to the death of the lady. He stated that the hospital declined to give the late Balogun medical attention.

He said that the hospital violated Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 with the refusal to give her medical care.





“The armed robbery attack on Miss Moradeun Balogun on December 2, 2019 in the Gbagada area of Lagos, consequent upon which she was rushed by patriotic citizens to R-Jolad hospital, which was the nearest hospital to the scene of the attack, but unfortunately, she was refused medical attention resulting to her untimely death due to excessive loss of blood.





“The alleged refusal of medical attention to the victim is a violation of the Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017.”





Raji noted that since the incident, “no arrest has been made by the Nigeria Police.”





Adding that, “the conduct of doctors/hospitals in refusing medical attention to victims of gunshots and fatal attacks is a breach of the Hippocratic Oath sworn to by medical practitioners on induction.





“If the provisions of the relevant laws are enforced and punitive actions taken against erring doctors and hospitals by the police and medical/professional bodies respectively, this rising tide will long be abated.”





The House, therefore, mandated the House Committee on Healthcare Services to expeditiously investigate the alleged refusal of the Management of R-Jolad hospital to provide immediate medical attention to Miss Moradeunon on arrival to the hospital which eventually led to her untimely death.





The House also directed the Inspector General of Police to investigate, arrest and to prosecute all the perpetrators of the heinous act in line with the relevant provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 and the Criminal Code Act.