



The House of Representatives is seeking to separate the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation from that of the Minister of Justice.





The house said the separation would remove political interference in the operations of the Attorney-General.





A bill to alter the 1999 Constitution to separate both offices, sponsored by House Chief Whip Mohammed Tahir Monguno passed through second reading yesterday. The bill was referred to the Special Ad-Hoc Committee on the Review of the Constitution.







