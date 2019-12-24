



The House of Reps member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency, Shina Peller has been released by the Police.





He was released on bail after his case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.





The police in Lagos State arrested and detained Peller, a member of the House of Representatives, at the Moroko Police Station.





Peller was arrested while trying to take the bail of some clubbers.





The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency also sealed off Club Quilox at Victoria Island, Lagos for noise pollution and traffic congestion.





However, lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency, Akin Alabi said the arrest of Peller was an indication that police brutality “knows no status.”





In a series of tweets, Alabi wrote: “So founder of Quilox and House of Representatives member, @ShinaPeller went to bail his customers that were illegally arrested… then the Police at Maroko police station detained him as well. Police brutality knows no status.





“We are on our way to Panti. First of all, the cars of the customers were towed and seized for violating traffic.





“But they were arrested and told to pay N100,000 bribe. Why on earth do you need to pay the police a bribe after your car has already been seized.”