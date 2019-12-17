



The House of Representatives have introduced a bill to change the tenure of President, Governors to a single term of 6years.





Sponsored by reps member John Dyegh of the All Progressive Congress, the bill has passed through a first reading and has been listed for a second reading by the House.





The bill seeks to change the tenure of President from the 4years of two terms to a single term of 6years.









The bill is coming at a time of rumours that the incumbent, Muhamadu Buhari is seeking a third term.