The House of Representatives have introduced a bill to change the tenure of President, Governors to a single term of 6years.
Sponsored by reps member John Dyegh of the All Progressive Congress, the bill has passed through a first reading and has been listed for a second reading by the House.
The bill seeks to change the tenure of President from the 4years of two terms to a single term of 6years.
The bill is coming at a time of rumours that the incumbent, Muhamadu Buhari is seeking a third term.
